YORK -- What lies behind closed doors at the Gene Mulinix residence in York?
Rocks for one thing. Hundreds of rocks. Thousands probably. Rocks of every kind, color, size and shape each lovingly laid out in display cases that cover entire walls.
In command of it all is Norman, the white poodle named for no-nonsense Army general Stormin’ Norman Schwarzkopf.
“The brown couch in front of the windows” at the front of the house? “That’s his couch,” Mullinix admits.
Mulinix, 73, is familiar to generations of area residents for a remarkable 55 years of service as a local barber, 38 years of Boy Scout leadership his all-around good guy personality.
He is sitting out the COVID-19 crisis inside the walls of his York home, leaving only for medical appointments as mandated by a lung cancer diagnosis in early February.
The unhappy news launched him into the high-risk demographic for coronavirus vulnerability.
Mulinix, who lost his wife, Joan, to cancer in 2012 after 42 years of marriage, now relies upon Norman for company and his beloved rock collection to occupy his head and hands.
He has been a dedicated Boy Scout leader locally since 1982 but noted, “I was a Scout myself before that.”
He also was party to a ramping up of Cub Scouting in York.
“You have to have Cub Scouts,” he said of the program for younger kids, “to get Boy Scouts” at older ages.
Mulinix gets by with a little help from his friends, as the Joe Cocker song lyric goes.
Grand Central delivers all his groceries for which he is most grateful.
“That’s the best thing,” he said of the service. “I hope they continue that” once the threat of viral infection subsides. “I’m sure there are a lot of senior citizens without the virus who could use it.”
He trumpets the wonders of York General Home Health, too, which has helped him get through the challenging weeks since the lung cancer diagnosis.
“These gals are fantastic,” he said of his home health care providers.
Mulinix also avails himself of York General’s Homemakers program in which people come to his home to take care of routine cleaning, laundry and similar chores.
“It’s a little pricey” at $20 per hour with a minimum of two hours, but worth every penny of the price. “That way my kids have a life” instead of being burdened doing those chores for their dad.
Mulinix has no intention of abandoning his barber clients. He plans to have the lights shining in his shop downtown by June 1, but knows that is conditional on whether the virus continues to rage or fades.
The threat is viable, he said, “Because I am always touching people … their hair, their skin.” Such contact is an occupational requirement for a barbers.
Through it all he keeps smiling.
His 55th class reunion is done in and possibly Boy Scout camps likewise.
“My shop is dark, the Boy Scouts are down, Cub Scouts are down,” he said with a sigh, then added, “There is nothing you do about it, though. No use to get all excited.”
