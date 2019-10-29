YORK — Story of the Bible: Word of God, Hand of Man has opened at the Clayton Museum of Ancient History on the York College campus.
Spanning a two-millennia-long history, the new exhibit recounts the development of the Bible as it morphed from hand-copied papyri and vellum manuscripts to early print editions to mass-produced translations.
The display includes original leaves from a King James Bible printed in 1611 and a 1656 Biblica Sacra Polyglot (an early multilingual study Bible), along with beautiful reproductions of the Dead Sea Scrolls and other ancient papyrus manuscripts. It also includes an original 1869 Tischendorf English New Testament featuring notes from Codex Sinaiticus, Constantin Tischenfdorf’s recently (at the time) discovered ancient text. The Tischendorf Bible is part of the museum’s permanent collection and is on display for the first time. The exhibit is rounded out by several facsimile pieces spanning from the early church through the Reformation including replicas of the Gutenberg and King James Bibles.
The exhibit opened earlier this month and will be on display until late summer 2020. The collection is a collaboration between York College Bible Professors Dr. Frank Wheeler and Dr. Terry Seufferlein and York College History Professor Dr. Tim McNeese. The Clayton Museum of Ancient History is located on the York College campus in the Mackey Center (clock tower building at the corner of Delaware Ave. and 8th Street). Hours are Tuesday - Friday, 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Group tours are welcome by appointment, call 402-363-5664.
The Clayton Museum opened in 2015 and has since welcomed more than 30,000 visitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.