YORK — Littles turned into lions at Kilgore Memorial Library with instructions from the storytime book “Lion Lessons.”
Library Learning Time for Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers theme was “In Like a Lion, Out Like a Lamb.” “Lion Lessons” was read to the group, giving them tips on how to be a lion, from pouncing to prowling. After practicing these skills, it was time for a few experiments.
What will blow in the wind? Participants blew through straws to make “wind,” pushing feathers through the air and rocks nowhere. There was also a craft and other activities.
Library Learning Time for Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers is geared towards preschool-aged children, but other kids are welcome, too. Each week features a different theme tying together activities, reading and crafts.
