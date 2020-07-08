YORK – In a split vote, the York City Council has decided to move forward with a street repair (concrete panel replacement) project this year.
The project had already been approved for the current fiscal year and is already in the current budget.
Accepting a bid and moving forward with the project, however, was postponed as there were concerns this spring regarding finances associated with the pandemic situation and subsequent falling sales tax revenues.
Initially, two bids were received. Wy-Ad had the low bid of $563,151. The second bid came in at $704,380.
The estimated cost of work had earlier been projected to be around $600,000, with the intent to use LB 357 funds (generated by the city’s extra half-cent sales tax) to pay for this project.
The project was put on hold.
Then this past week, it was brought back to the council.
Mayor Barry Redfern told the council Wy-Ad would still honor the bid, and noted “if we wait, it will likely cost us more.”
York Public Works Director Aaron Dressel said a slight increase – of about $21,000 – would be seen this time around because of adjustments made by some subcontractors.
“If you approve this, the project would start in August,” Dressel said.
York City Administrator Joe Frei recommended moving forward.
“I can’t support doing this at this time,” said Councilman Ron Mogul. “March’s sales tax revenue was lower, we know it will continue to be lower for months as we had businesses that weren’t even open. I have no problem waiting until next year for this project. I don’t think the streets are that bad right now, I just can’t support it right now, especially if we won’t have a director of public works (while the project is taking place).”
Dressel had submitted his resignation a few days earlier.
Councilman Matt Wagner asked Dressel if the project was really needed right now.
“If you do decide to kick it down the road, I recommend you do it next year,” Dressel said.
“I don’t think we can’t not do our streets,” Redfern said.
“Is this a project that is too much for our guys (city employees) to handle?” Councilman Scott Van Esch asked.
Dressel said yes, that was the case, a contractor would be needed.
“I think it’s time to get it done and the prices will only go up,” said Councilman Jeff Pieper.
Redfern noted that the amount of work (and the extent of cost) that has been identified as being needed already goes way out into the millions of dollars. “We need to start getting some stuff done.”
Mogul and Council member Sheila Hubbard voted against doing the project this year, with the rest of the council voting in favor of moving forward. Councilmember Christi Lones was not present for this meeting and did not submit a vote.
