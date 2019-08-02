YORK – Congressman Adrian Smith has announced the winners of the inaugural Third District Young Entrepreneurial Awards – and one of the recipients is Striv Inc., a company started and run by Taylor Siebert in Henderson.
The award was created to celebrate the efforts of young and rising leaders who strengthen their communities with their entrepreneurial spirit, Congressman Smith said.
The winners will be recognized by Rep. Smith before the U.S. House of Representatives.
“I’m proud to announce the winners of the inaugural Young Entrepreneur Awards,” Congressman Smith said. “I appreciated the opportunity to review the numerous submissions from every region of Nebraska’s Third District. Each nomination was a great example of young and rising leaders working to strengthen their community with their entrepreneurial spirit. To all Nebraskans who work tirelessly to grow our economy, I will continue to support your efforts and pursue policies to get the federal government out of the way and empower your success.”
Smith, in a news release, went on to talk about Striv Inc.
“Striv’s founder, Taylor Siebert, discovered his passion for sharing stories when he started the Heartland Beat, an online blog and newsletter, to reach out to alumni of Heartland Community School,” Smith said. “This experience inspired Taylor to explore other avenues for schools and their alumni to create and share content. This discovery process led to the founding of Striv Inc. in 2012.
“Today, Striv Inc. has taught hundreds of students the necessary skills to provide high quality streaming access and coverage of school events and activities for their schools and communities. The business currently provides educational and streaming services to over 100 school districts in Nebraska. Ever the innovator, Siebert has never stopped creating.
“The purpose of his latest development, Class Intercom, is to help school districts more effectively utilize social media to maximize connection, promotion and information sharing in their communities. Taylor could have created his internet-driven business in any state in the country. He chose to come back to Nebraska, back to his hometown, and invest his talents in training tomorrow’s leaders and creating a better version of The Good Life.”
The other recipients in this inaugural year of the award were Papa Moon Vineyards, Scottsbluff; Upstream Farms, Albion; The Medina Street Vault Coffeehouse and Bistro in Cairo; and Game On in McCook.