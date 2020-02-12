STROMSBURG—Just in time for Valentine’s Day, area couples married 50-plus years were invited to the annual Stromsburg Sweetheart Banquet, a celebration of lasting love.
Tables at Stromsburg’s Evangelical Covenant Church were decorated with candles and a sparkling gold tablescape. Each year, couples recently celebrating their 50th anniversary sit at the head table as honored guests.
The Valentine’s Day observance welcomed those married over 50 years as well, including a few couples approaching 70 years of marriage.
A hot meal was served, with piano music played live in the background. The songs played helped set the fun couples’ night mood, filling the room with vintage love songs.
