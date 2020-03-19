STROMSBURG — It all started with $500 and a stack of boxes under Kelsey Patton’s dorm room bed.
Since being launched online, now Spindle, Shuttle, and Needle boasts a Stromsburg storefront chock full of spinning, weaving, and myriad other textile art supplies, including yarn made of locally-raised Icelandic sheep wool. It’s the business’s online presence, though, that keeps the business going strong. “One of the reasons I go online is because it’s hard to make a living selling yarn in Stromsburg, Nebraska,” said Patton -- Spindle, Shuttle, and Needle proprietor.
Spindle, Shuttle, and Needle’s online store went live in April 2011 from Patton’s dorm room, and she hasn’t looked back since.
“Sometime that May I had my first order,” she remembered. It was to someone she knew in Omaha. Today, she has sent orders as far as Australia and Singapore.
Patton said beginning Spindle, Shuttle, and Needle online was what made sense in the beginning. “I decided it would work better to start a yarn shop instead of graduate school,” she said. “I started online because I didn’t have the funding for a physical store.”
Between business sense and some degree of self-control, Spindle, Shuttle, and Needle eventually grew to storefront status. “Every time I got an order I bought more inventory instead of taking my profits and spending them,” Patton said.
While Spindle, Shuttle, and Needle has existed online consistently, the business climate recently made the enterprise harken back a bit more to its earlier days; the COVID-19 pandemic has led Patton to operate primarily online. “With the virus I’m just going online for the foreseeable future,” she said. For locals, though, Patton offers another option by taking online and phone orders out to shoppers without them setting foot in her Stromsburg shop. “I’m taking [the coronavirus] seriously; that’s the best way for us to get through it,” she said.
Patton said crafting can help people “get through” the current pandemic – it’s good for the soul. “Crafting is very comforting,” she said. “It’s a very good way to take your mind off of current events.” Quarantines and social distancing don’t stop crafters from socializing, either. “There are different groups who post things they’re doing online,” Patton said. “There have been a lot of memes that have come through Facebook lately,” she added.
One of the crafting community’s meme mantras?
“Keep calm and craft on.”
