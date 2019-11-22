YORK – The charter York Student City Council, which was formed last April, has been actively working behind the scenes to establish what the group means, wants to accomplish and its role in this community.
Cheree Folts, director of York Parks and Recreation Department, has been working closely with the group of young people who have been appointed to this younger version of the city council.
The idea was born while Mayor Barry Redfern was visiting the York Middle School and was struck by the engagement of young people and their interest in the city where they live. He spoke with department heads who agreed that listening to the younger generation of this city is imperative for creating a community they can be proud of, a place they enjoying calling their home and a location where someday they will want to work and raise families.
Recently, members of the student city council attended a regular city council meeting. This will be an ongoing objective for the group, as an effort to stay engaged.
“The student city council continues to meet monthly at either the York High School or York Middle School,” Folts explained. “Since the creation of the student city council in April, we have since made a mission statement and purpose statement, bylaws and appointed students for the following positions: President Keeley Conrad, Vice-President Tyler Bartholomew, Secretary Cori Combs, Treasurer Baylie Holthus, and board members Mary Lloyd, Katelynn Whitten and Lily Nuss. The students have also come up with term limits and the application process.”
The bylaws include that the student city council will be made up of two students from each grade, eighth through twelfth. They will work with the mayor, director of the Kilgore Library, director of Parks and Recreation and an officer with the York Police Department. They will “meet monthly in order to encourage the involvement of young people in community affairs, develop leadership abilities and skills and create an awareness of their rights and responsibilities as citizens of York.”
And they say in their mission statement, “As we serve, we will strengthen our community and promote a spirit of pride in our city.”
As a group, they have agreed they will have monthly meetings among themselves, periodically attend city council meetings and update the adult city council about their goals and performances.
“We are now discussing our goals for this school year,” Folts said. “On the table are food drivers, new student welcome packages, holiday décor swaps, a middle school pep rally, a middle school lock-in and Library Parents Night Out. And they have created a logo.”
She calls this endeavor exciting and a great way for York’s young people to be involved in city government.
“We want to see how to make York, their community, even better,” Folts said in an earlier interview. “We are tapping into the under 18 group, which is a huge chunk of our population, to see what are York’s strengths and weaknesses. This is an opportunity to show young people that they can graduate from high school, go to college and return to have their families and careers right here in the town where they grew up.”
