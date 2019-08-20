YORK – The York News-Times is continuing a project started two years ago which involves regular editorial writing by local high school students.
Bringing this younger voice to the newspaper’s Opinion Page – and a different perspective about today’s world – will be Kayla Geiger, a senior from Exeter-Milligan High School; Corrie Edens, a senior from Nebraska Lutheran High School; Alyssa Gilliland, a senior from York High School; and Wyatt Nun from Fillmore Central High School.
This is the third year Gilliland will be a student columnist for the YNT
It is the first year for Geiger, Edens and Nun.
Teens from the area were asked to apply for the columnist positions and part of that process included submissions of their writing.
Their columns will be featured each Wednesday on the News-Times Opinions Page and the YNT website. Their work will be featured in a rotation, with a different voice each week – starting this coming Wednesday.
Edens said she felt this experience “will allow me to practice my writing and receive feedback that I can take with me into college and any future work.”
“I have always had a passion for writing,” says Geiger. “Through this opportunity, I will be able to give people from communities in the area the chance to see what it is like to experience everything high school throws at you, from a student’s perspective.”
“I’ve developed quite the passion for writing and journalism in the last two years and I feel like joining the team at the York News-Times is the next step in my journey,” said Nun. “I hope that by being a student columnist, I’ll learn more about the world of print journalism. I also hope to provide the readers of the York News-Times with interesting, yet entertaining articles.”
“I didn’t know what to expect when I began this job, but it has helped me practice and apply my writing skills,” said Gilliland. “Learning about journalism helped me understand more about writing careers and the impact they have on people. It has been a neat experience to be a published writer. I am more interested in writing. I have a lot of different interests, but journalism may be a possibility, and if so, I will be much better prepared. Writing is a very valuable skill, whether you are going into journalism or any other career. Plus, people from older generations really enjoy reading about the lives of younger people. It is neat to hear things from some else’s perspective.”
“We want this to be a valuable learning experience for our student columnists, as well as it being an access to different points of view for our readers,” said YNT Managing Editor Melanie Wilkinson. “We want the students to learn what it’s like to work in the journalism field and gain different skills in a real world setting.”