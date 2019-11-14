YORK — The York College Theatre Department will present three student-directed one-act plays this week, Nov. 15-16.
The performances begin at 7 p.m. in Gurganus Hall (10th and Kiplinger).
The first show of the evening is“This Side of Heaven,” a dramatic comedy written by Don Zolidis, directed by Joshua Anderson. The play tells the story of a growing relationship between two struggling teenagers. After two unlucky accidents, the 17-year-olds learn to adapt to the new limitations of their bodies all while helping each other heal. Anderson is a senior, theatre major of St. Louis, Mo.
“The story shows just how strong some of us can be in the most painful stages of life,” Joshua said. “I chose this piece to challenge actors in the way they move on stage, as it requires one actor to remain in a wheelchair for the entirety of the show and another to walk with a limp.”
In the second show of the night, the audience will meet a group of people ready to defend their city. There aren’t any radioactive spiders or descendants of Greek gods in “The League of Semi-Super Heroes,” written by Val Smith and Michael Bigelow Dixon, but five “heroes” with special sets of skills provoke lots of laughter. The comedy is directed by returning student-director Ryan Harrison; assistant directed by Hannah Anderson. Harrison is a graduate assistant from Bozeman, Mont.
“I am glad I got the opportunity to direct another show,” said Harrison. “I really enjoy being able to work with my peers in this manner and now that I’m a graduate I am more assured that this is a right of passage for me.”
The evening’s final show is “Gee’s Bend” written by Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder, directed by Olivia Nabb. The historic drama follows Sadie Pettway as she remembers what it was like the first time she saw Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speak. In the story, based on the quilters of Gee’s Bend, now officially known as Boykin, Alabama, Sadie recalls her subsequent feelings to take action and the events she experienced because of her choice to stand up for what she knew was right. Nabb is a senior, theatre major from Lincoln, Neb.
“I chose this play because it is a historical piece about a place we don’t normally hear about,” Nabb said. “Even though this story was set several years ago, the significance of the message has a great weight on our society today. The story honors a piece of art and tradition that needs to be recognized.”
These one-acts are projects completely overseen by the student directors. The students manage every part of the production process including choosing the script, selecting the cast and constructing the set.
Performances are free and open to the public. No tickets are necessary. House opens at 6:30 p.m.
