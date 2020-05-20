COLUMBUS – Central Community College-Columbus is recognizing 201 2020 graduate candidates.
They will be honored with an Online Commencement Celebration, beginning June 2. This is not a live event, but visitors to the college website at www.cccneb.edu/graduation will be able to view graduate profiles, hear the graduates’ names being read, sign virtual guestbooks, and watch videos by the CCC president and the three Outstanding Alumni Award winners.
Twenty-one of the associate degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk (*).
Recipients of degrees and diplomas from the York area were: Lucas J. Danklesen of Clarks, Associate of Applied Science Degree Business Administration; Omar J. Ramirez of Clarks, Associate of Applied Science Degree Business Administration; Connor D. Bartling of Osceola, Associate of Applied Science Degree Agricultural Sciences; Kylee R. Bockman-Christensen of Osceola, Associate of Applied Science Early Childhood Education; Wyatt R. Jensen of Osceola, Associate of Applied Science Welding Technology; Adrian Elgin of Stromsburg, Associate of Arts Degree; Valerie M. Pensick of Shelby, Associate of Science Degree; Elizabeth V. Ewing of Stromsburg, Associate of Science Degree; Brooke L. Rogers of Osceola, Associate Degree in Nursing; Jacob A. Gaspari of Aurora, Diploma Mechatronics; Timothy E. Crane of Osceola, Diploma Business Administration; Kayla M. Cordero of Osceola, Diploma Practical Nursing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.