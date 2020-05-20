GRAND ISLAND – Central Community College-Grand Island is recognizing 410 2020 graduate candidates.
They will be honored with an Online Commencement Celebration, beginning June 2. This is not a live event, but visitors to the college website at www.cccneb.edu/graduation will be able to view graduate profiles, hear the graduates’ names being read, sign virtual guestbooks, and watch videos by the CCC president and the three Outstanding Alumni Award winners.
Forty-four of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk (*).
Recipients of degrees and diplomas from the York area were: Jennifer R. James of Aurora, Associate of Applied Science Degree Business Administration; Katelyn S. Thompson of Clarks, Associate of Applied Science Occupational Therapy Assistant; Laci L. Fleming of Hampton, Associate of Applied Science Business Administration; Mathew A. Silversmith of Stromsburg, Associate of Applied Science Drafting and Design Technology; *Travis W. Donnelly of Stromsburg, Associate of Applied Science Welding Technology; Justin Y. Loeffler of York, Associate of Applied Science Drafting and Design Technology; Selvin G. Caseres of Aurora, Associate of Arts Degree; Allison G. Gimpel of Aurora, Associate of Arts Degree; Kazia Podraza of Aurora, Associate of Arts Degree; Simone A. Marget of Fairmont, Associate of Arts Degree; Destiny Rose E. Landers of Aurora, Associate Degree in Nursing; Brittany A. Wegrzyn of Benedict, Associate Degree in Nursing; Brenna K. Ingalls of Shelby, Associate Degree in Nursing; Susan M. Hofmann of Sutton, Associate Degree in Nursing; Elizabeth A. Martin of York, Associate Degree in Nursing; Ryane N. Niles of Aurora, Diploma Early Childhood Education; Redding J. Mark of Aurora, Diploma Information Technology and Systems; Elliott Flynn of Aurora, Diploma Mechatronics; Edie L. Erickson of Clarks, Diploma Early Childhood Education; Amanda R.A. Morse of Clarks, Diploma Health Information Management Services; Tatiana J. Taylor of Hampton, Diploma Pharmacy Technician; Taylor J. Colson of Osceola, Diploma Health Information Management Services; Trang V.K. Huynh of York, Diploma Pharmacy Technician and Christina G. Logston, Diploma Practical Nursing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.