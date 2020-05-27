HASTINGS – Central Community College-Hastings is recognizing 466 graduate candidates.
They will be honored with an Online Commencement Celebration, beginning June 2. This is not a live event, but visitors to the college website at www.cccneb.edu/graduation will be able to view graduate profiles, hear the graduates’ names being read, sign virtual guestbooks, and watch videos by the CCC president and the three Outstanding Alumni Award winners.
Fifty-one of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk (*).
Recipients of degrees and diplomas from the York area were: Brian Schulze of Aurora, Associate of Applied Science Degree Diesel Technology; Kenny L. Wright of Bradshaw, Associate of Applied Science Degree Business Administration; Brianna J. Beatham of Exeter, Associate of Applied Science Degree Business Administration; Mandy L. Heironymus of Geneva, Associate of Applied Science Dental Assisting; Haley M. Hiatt of Geneva, Associate of Applied Science Medical Laboratory Technician; Reggie A. Rafert of Gresham, Associate of Applied Science Agricultural Services; Zebediah Montoya of Hampton, Associate of Applied Science Information Technology and Systems; Kayla G. Nuss of Sutton, Associate of Applied Science Agricultural Sciences; *Hannah M. Tomes of Utica, Associate of Applied Science Dental Hygiene; Kenna M. Asche of Geneva, Associate of Arts Degree; Santiago Garcia of Aurora, Diploma Construction Technology; Amos Mosel of Aurora, Diploma Diesel Technology; Kaleb M. Scheil of Fairmont, Diploma Welding Technology; Rae A. Chapman of Geneva, Diploma Business Administration; Dylan E. Vodicka of Geneva, Diploma Welding Technology; Weston L. Ogden of Hampton, Diploma Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts; Victoria S. Frogge of Henderson, Diploma Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts; Kateland C. Nyberg of Stromsburg, Diploma Dental Assisting; Theodore A. Snider of York, Diploma Welding Technology.
