YORK—York’s St. Joseph Catholic School second graders went on a special Wessels Living History Farm Christmas tour.
Room by room the students were guided by Wessels Living History Farm’s John Carlson and Vicki Northrop. The house was festively decorated in period style, right down to an antique Christmas card and plenty of tinsel. Students learned about the meaning behind many of these decorations, including the significance of a dill pickle ornament.
One of the most popular parts of the Christmas on the Farm tour was opening presents. Packed in festive gift boxes were items a person might have received for Christmas so many years ago. Northrop explained that children in the home’s time period usually received one or two gifts. Each student opened a gift box containing an old-fashioned present. Some were familiar to the students, while others had them stumped.
The final gift opened was a record, which some students noted looked like an oversized DVD. It was demonstrated on a genuine antique record player. The music continued past the record as Carlson played a few tunes for the students on the reed organ.
The second-graders headed for lunch in the church, with a new understanding and appreciation for Christmas traditions of years long passed.
