YORK – Consultants from HDR were asked by the city to evaluate three options for the future of the landfill – expansion for further use of the landfill, just using it as a transfer station or closing it altogether.
The findings of the HDR evaluation were presented to the city council this past week – with the recommendation that the city move forward with opening new cells and continuing the landfill’s operation long into the future.
Soon, the existing cells will reach capacity (in the year 2025) – that’s why the city asked for the study in order to start preparing for the next steps.
Phases 6-10 – which would be located on 20 acres – would provide for at least another 37 years.
Looking at the three options, the council was told that just using the location as a transfer station would bring higher costs and limited options.
Closing the landfill would obviously reduce direct costs, consultants said, but there would still be the task (and associated costs) of continued groundwater and soil monitoring for at least another 30 years. And that option would require higher disposal costs for residents and an increase in the potential of illegal dumping.
Cost estimates for the three options were examined.
To continue the landfill with expansion to new cells will cost an estimated $1,661,000, the consultants told the council.
The cost of making it just a transfer station would be about $2,397,000. It was acknowledged that while this option would have lower capital improvement costs and lower direct operational costs, it would require hauling and disposal costs at other distant landfills.
The consultants recommend proceeding with the next phases of the landfill “if long-term control and reasonable disposal costs are desired.”
“This was an important study to do,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “We have a long life left in that landfill – at least another 40 years – which is in the best interest for the city.”
York City Administrator Joe Frei acknowledged that this property (for the next phases of the landfill) is already city-owned.
“I also recommend you proceed with this process and build the costs into the future budgets,” Frei told the council. “This is all just informational at this point.”
City council member Sheila Hubbard asked if the local garbage haulers weighed in on the issue – Frei said the haulers were in favor of the landfill expansion and continuing York’s landfill operations.
“And continuing the landfill here will be more affordable for the consumers,” Mayor Redfern added.
