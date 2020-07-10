YORK – A study, which includes a public survey, is currently underway regarding the Highway 81 bypass around York, its intersections and service roads.
This is being conducted by the Nebraska Department of Transportation – and the public comment period will be open through July 23.
A “virtual meeting” is provided at dot.nebraska.gov/projects/future-products/. Those who go to the NDOT website can click on the link called “US-81 and US-34 Highway Study” to answer questions about their driving experiences on the bypass and to read more information.
Construction of the bypass was completed in 2006 and it is noted that since its completion, the NDOT and the city of York have implemented safety measures.
The purpose of the study is to evaluate potential improvements that preserve the 7.25-mile stretch of highway, improve the reliability of the transportation system – with an important emphasis on operations and safety along the bypass corridor.
Along the 7.25-mile stretch are 17 intersections – which as stated earlier, are an important focus of the study. The intersections are at Road 15/Highway 34, 25th Street/Highway 34, Recharge Road, West Nobes Road, South Lincoln Avenue, 21st Street, North Frontage Road, South Frontage Road, Williams Drive, 35th Street, David Drive, Naomi Road, Broadwell Avenue, Interstate 80, 46th Street and 50th Street.
The study takes a look at speed trends, crash studies and conceptual design of alternatives.
Speeds were tracked in six locations and speeds above the posted limits were observed at four of them.
A safety study was also conducted that looked at five years of crash data. Crash rates were calculated for each study intersection and roadway segment. Crash rates were then compared to statewide averages from similar facilities. The results, according to the information from the NDOT, showed that six intersections were above the statewide average crash rate – at 50th Street, the I-80 south terminal, the I-80 north terminal, David Drive, Lincoln Avenue and the Highway 34 junction.
And two segments were above the statewide average crash rate – Nobes Road to Spur 93D and from the Highway 34 south junction to the Highway 34 north junction. (In this area, considering segments, it is noted that the majority of crashes along these stretches were animal related).
In order to determine locations for improvements to be made, the NDOT will consider speed issues, operation determinations, high crash locations and public input. They will look at alternative intersection designs and other improvements in areas that are determined need improvement.
One key location being looked at is the I-80 interchange, as “both signalized ramp terminals have crash rates above the statewide average. There is a pattern of left-turn leaving, right-angle and rear-end type collisions. Crashes occurring are of high severity.” Potential counter-measures could include roundabouts at ramp terminals, a diverging diamond interchange and additional travel lanes.
The NDOT study says that the pros of creating roundabouts at the ramp terminals would be that they would “improve operations, improve safety, slow speeds, reduce conflicts and signalization would not be required.” The cons, however, were listed as it would be an unfamiliar configuration and would require a large footprint.
Regarding the “diverging diamond interchange” option, the pros were listed as “increased throughput, improved operations, improved safety and the existing ramp terminals could be modified easily.” The cons, however, were listed as it would create an unfamiliar interchange type, enhance driver expectancy and require a large footprint.
The intersection at David Drive has long been a location of frequent vehicle crashes – and the NDOT recognizes that the crash rates there are above the statewide average and the crashes there are of high severity. Some countermeasures suggested for that intersection could include a roundabout, access restrictions, upgraded traffic signals, etc.
The study also recognizes where the bypass angles off onto Lincoln Avenue (heading north into the heart of the town) where there is “unusual geometry” right after the 21st Street intersection.
Alternative intersections are being considered for this corridor, the authors of the study say, and public input will help guide the future of the corridor.
Area residents are encouraged to go to the before-mentioned link, to review the extensive information and to answer questions in the accompanying survey. Those who participate can identify their issues and concerns involving congestion, speed and safety; they can list locations where they feel there are issues; they can talk about how often they drive through this corridor; and they can give their opinions on what types of improvements could be beneficial (whether it be roundabouts, restricted U-turns, median U-turns, etc.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.