OMAHA -- The summer semester dean’s list for the accelerated bachelor’s degree in nursing program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing has been announced.
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above.
Area honorees include: Margaret Webb of Beaver Crossing, UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division and Taylor Kadavy of York, UNMC College of Nursing Lincoln Division.
