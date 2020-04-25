>> Cancer Plus Support Group is a support group for all types of cancer survivors, caregivers and general interest.
Meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Willowbook at 6:30 p.m. For more information email cancerplusyork@gmail.com or contact the Oncology Department at York General Hospital.
>> Celiac Sprue Support/ Resource Group - For more information call Crystal Vavra at 402.629.4415.
>> Charcot Marie Tooth Association Support and Action Group will hold a support group meeting at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln. The meeting will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in classroom 3. We encourage patients with CMT, their family and friends to attend. To RSVP, or for more information please email karrihood@gmail.com
>> Dementia Support Group - is a support group for those seeking emotional support and education. Meetings take place at 4 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month with the exception of May and December in the Great Room of the York General Hearthstone.
>> Fibromyalgia Support Group - Call Anne at 402.805.4434 or Stacie at 402.362.2929.
>> Grief Support Group - This group sponsored by AseraCare meets the last Tuesday of the month at 3:30 p.m. at 401 Lincoln Ave., Suite #2 in York. All ages are welcome.
>> La Leche League - Contact Gloria, Accredited LLL Leader, at 402.362.6875 or turnbull@inebraska.com, for breastfeeding information, borrowing reading materials, DVDs and other aids. No fees. Pregnancy is the ideal time to utilize breastfeeding resources.
>> Parkinson’s Support Group - Meets every third Tuesday at 2 p.m.. Call Rita at York General Hospital, 402.362.0440, for more information.
>> Smoking Cessation - Available at York General Hospital. For more information or for an appointment call 402.362.0462 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
>> Suicide Survivor Support Group - Meets the last Tuesday of the month from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at the Four Corners Health Department, 2101 N. Lincoln Avenue, in York. Hosted by Four Corners Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors (LOSS). This group is a social support group intended to provide a safe and private environment for suicide survivors to share and learn from one another as they navigate their unique grief journey. To ensure this, we ask that each potential participant call ahead of time to participate in a brief conversation about your bereavement needs. Contact 402.362.2621 or 877.337.3573 to set up a time for this conversation.
>> York Area Military Support Group- For more information call Matt at 402.362.3425 or Ann at 402.362.4805.
