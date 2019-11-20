YORK — “Hurricanes don’t stop your period or save your bras.”
Rebecca Hasty and her fellow GFWC York Junior Women’s Club members kept this in mind when deciding to collect donated bras for women in need – whether due to homelessness, domestic violence, sex trafficking or natural disaster.
Women fleeing abusive relationships or evacuating during natural disasters are often left without bras and feminine hygiene products. For homeless women it sometimes comes down to choosing whether to spend money on necessities like these or food.
“It’s something we take for granted,” said club member Ronda Harris.
Thus far the club has collected about 70 bras. York Junior Women’s Club is donating 50 to the nonprofit I Support the Girls, the rest going to local nonprofit organizations.
I Support the Girls collects and distributes undergarments and feminine hygiene products both nationally and worldwide. They have collected and distributed 5.1 million bras and menstrual products. To date, the group has 975 vetted donation partners – including GFWC Women’s Club, the source of GFWC York Junior Women’s Club’s inspiration.
Retailers selling elaborate, embellished bras have made the important undergarment seem more like a luxury than a need, Hasty said. “It was so taboo to talk about them. We have to start saying bras are women’s underwear.”
Club members had no hesitation holding a bra drive, and are looking to partner with local organizations to distribute the bras. “We’re all one community,” said club member Irene Duncan. “If we can help another group we want to jump on the bandwagon.”
“We’re trying to enrich the community,” Hasty added. “Once they see the response it normalizes it.”
The GFWC York Junior Women’s Club is collecting bras until the end of November. A special drop box is located in Kilgore Memorial Library’s entryway.
