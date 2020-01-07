YORK – A 22-year-old man, who has self-reported as a transient, has been arrested on nine counts of burglary and 12 counts of criminal mischief regarding break-ins and attempted break-ins at businesses in York.
The rash of attempted burglaries and burglaries began on Thanksgiving and the York Police Department has been investigating ever since.
The rash of incidents began with eight on Thanksgiving night alone – mostly concentrated in the downtown area although the criminal activity eventually also branched out into different locations as time went on (it is believed a break-in at the county historical society is connected to this crime spree due to similarities). Since Thanksgiving, the total number of incidents is about 20, according to the police department.
In some break-ins, cash was taken, investigators say. During that time timeframe, one item with high dollar value was taken, which was a firearm.
Most of the loss to the property/business owners came in the form of property damage due to the act of breaking in and ransacking.
On New Year’s Eve, the police took Hunter McCuistian into custody as a suspect.
“In the afternoon hours of Dec. 31, 2019, an off-duty officer of the York Police Department saw a man wearing clothing that matched that of a suspect on video correlated to recent downtown York burglaries and attempted burglaries,” explained York Police Chief Ed Tjaden. “He kept the suspect in sight and contacted on-duty officers who made contact.
“In an interview conducted at the York Police Department that same afternoon/evening, McCuistan admitted to involvement in at least seven local business burglaries or attempted burglaries,” Chief Tjaden said. “Since that time, the York Police Department has been working on follow-up operations, including the recovery of a firearm that was stolen in one of the burglaries.”
McCuistian is currently in the York County Jail, Chief Tjaden said.
Meanwhile, “the investigation continues,” Chief Tjaden said further. “We know there is more than one person involved.”
He said he is confident more arrests will be taking place in the near future.
“The diligence and efforts of the off-duty officer and the interviewing officer are of particular note, but the entire York Police Department has been working diligently with added patrols and follow-up investigation, and this is the culmination of those efforts,” Chief Tjaden said.
“We appreciate the support of local business owners and citizens who have shared our frustrations, and want to point out that the video evidence that led to contact and eventual arrest of this suspect was crucial, as were other corroborating details that could not be shared during the active investigation. We thank local businesses for these important leads, and for their patience and discretion as we continue this investigation.”
