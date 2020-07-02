YORK – Two people have been identified as suspects in the weekend burglary that occurred at the Janssen Ford dealership in York, which resulted in the theft of a vehicle and substantial damage to the building.
Sgt. Russ Coffey with the York Police Department said they were dispatched to the dealership, located at 2605 South Lincoln Avenue, on Sunday, June 28, at 8:30 a.m.
When they arrived, they found the glass doors on the south side of the building had been broken out and a 2020 blue Ford Explorer was missing from the dealership as well.
On the east side of the dealership, they found a 2016 orange Chevy Colorado – owned by the Iowa Department of Transportation – that was covered in glass and had been spray-painted inside and outside. That vehicle was determined to have been stolen out of Desoto, Iowa, at least 24 hours earlier.
As far as the spray painting in the Iowa vehicle, most of it was on the steering wheel and the dash. There was also spray paint over the DOT emblem on the outside doors.
It was determined that the Iowa vehicle had been driven into the Janssen building, causing all the damage.
On Sunday afternoon, at approximately 5 p.m., York investigators received a call from the Colorado State Patrol. Troopers there said they had located the 2020 Explorer stolen from Janssen Ford, in Ault, Colo.
That vehicle was recovered and is being processed, Sgt. Coffey said. “The Colorado State Patrol is handling the investigation there to determine occupants and suspects. No arrests have been made yet, but two people have been identified as suspects.”
The vehicle stolen from Janssen Ford was determined to have a value of $41,000 and the damage to the Janssen facility was estimated at around $5,000. Sgt. Coffey said the value of the Iowa vehicle was not readily available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.