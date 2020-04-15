YORK – James M. Brewster, 24, of Sutton has been sentenced to prison for stealing thousands of dollars from a York woman.
He was sentenced this week in York County District Court by Judge James Stecker.
According to court documents, he stole minimum of $15,000 to a possible maximum of $20,000 in cash from a York Police Department received information that a woman from York had reported the theft to the sheriff’s department.
According to the affidavit in support of his arrest, the icers went to the apartment where the woman lives and she told them she was missing $15,000 in cash and a $50 pre-paid phone card. She also said she had a suspect in mind – Brewster – because he had recently been in her apartment.
The woman told police that she was moving and she’d asked Brewster to help her pack her belongings. She said while they were doing so, he went into her bedroom “to look at her glass skulls” and when he later came out, he suddenly said he had to go home and left.
During the subsequent investigation, it was determined that Brewster was the only person with opportunity to take the cash during the timeframe presented by the alleged victim.
Meanwhile, Brewster had contact with the Sutton Police Department in an unrelated matter and during that conversation, he told them he stole money from a person in York. The Sutton officer said Brewster told him, “he felt it was funny the York Police Department only thought he took $15,000 but he really took $20,000.”
The court documents indicate more from that conversation with Sutton investigators, in which Brewster said he knew he had to dump the cash fast, so he purchased stereo equipment, “a fast car,” “took care of some business,” and “invested in some DABS” (concentrated THC) from a person in Georgia.
The legitimate purchases were substantiated.
The local investigators say further that the victim said later maybe more than the $15,000 could have been taken from her.
Brewster was sentenced to 18 months in the Department of Corrections with credit given for one day already served. His prison sentence will be followed by 12 months of post-release supervision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.