YORK — The highlight of a fast-moving regular meeting, the York Public School Board discussed forward-thinking hiring methods and workplace culture enhancement efforts.
York Middle School Principal Kenny Loosvelt presented the development and implementation of a YMS mentoring program for new teachers.
Loosvelt said the middle school’s mentoring policy was developed over the summer, and presented the policy to the board. He reported that there are two YMS mentor-mentee pairs matched up for the current school year.
Loosvelt contributed to a discussion of HumanEx as it’s being applied to YPS.
HumanEx provides services in a handful of different industries, but in education HumanEx specializes in staff selection and development, workplace culture and climate, and student engagement. York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew compared it to Gallup research and consulting. The HumanEx firm was introduced to Bartholomew by a colleague at a nearby school, he said.
One unique consulting HumanEx trait, Bartholomew noted, was having staff-HumanEx representative meetings without administrators present to get a different view of school workplace culture and climate. A main focus for YPS’s utilizing HumanEx is to measure how engaged and satisfied school employees are, Loosvelt explained.
HumanEx is also used in YPS hirings. “It’s another reference point – another piece of data to have about the applicants,” Loosvelt said.
Bartholomew reported on the YPS budget, saying that while the receipts for 2018-2019 (through August 31) are projected at $15,868,361, in actuality said receipts will total a bit less. Estimated revenue came in at $546,000 – updated at the end of August. Bartholomew said that the district will be getting $500,000 in additional state aid.
A tenet of Bartholomew’s presented Leadership Performance Goals included budgeting. In said tenet, Bartholomew stated that one of his goals as YPS Superintendent is to develop a conservative, responsible budget, supporting district-wide priorities, objectives and goals.
Another area of budgeting goals presented by Bartholomew is maintaining a close partnership with the building and grounds committee, meeting at least once a semester to evaluate and develop a vision for YPS facilities.
Relatedly, the superintendent updated the board and guests on building project progress. York Elementary School’s project had complications, Bartholomew said. “We’ve run into a little snag re-piping,” he said. “A control board on one of the pumps had to be replaced.” Unexpected “snags” like said issue often require addressing as they come up, Bartholomew explained. Complications have affected the timeline very little, he added.
The next York Public School Board meeting is slated for September 9. As of that date, regular school board meetings will convene at 7:00 p.m.