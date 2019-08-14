YORK —This school year York Public Schools tried a new activity for back-to-school employee orientation: a community service day.
Teachers spread out across town doing good works for York. The City Auditorium, Kilgore Memorial Library, York Community Center, York Fire Department, York Chamber of Commerce, the fairgrounds’ Ag Hall, Holthus Convention Center, several area churches, York General’s Hearthstone and Willowbrook, and several other organizations and area businesses got the special treatment from York Public Schools employees.
“I like the concept,” Kilgore Memorial Library Director Deb Robertson said of the first-year endeavor. A group of educators came to the library to help categorize books based on reading levels and get them back on the shelves, among other tasks.
New YMS para-educator Sheri Shroyer was one of those library volunteers. She said that her son’s school had a similar project for students. “It’s good that we can give back,” Shroyer said.
A group of teachers also helped clean up the York Auditorium gym – just in time for fall sporting events. York Parks and Recreation’s Jereme Miner said the teachers’ help was appreciated – and much needed. “With budget cuts we lost a custodian,” Miner explained.
Despite the hot and muggy weather, many teachers braved the elements for outdoor service, too, from pulling weeds to washing fire trucks.