YORK — A teddy bear takeover is underway across the nation.
Teddy Bear Hunts have become a popular activity to get kids – and adults – out of the house and into their neighborhoods. Participants young and old are encouraged to find the friendly stuffed animals people and businesses pose in windows, or even on porches.
York has quite a population of the well-loved beasts. There are teddy bears scattered all around York, waiting to be found. Anyone can participate. Cindi Nickel is one bear host. “We have three grandkids in York Elementary School, with one more to join them soon,” she explained. “I’ve been thinking of how difficult COVID-19 has made it for the students and teachers in the school systems.” With that in mind, Nickel decided to participate. She knew exactly what bear to display. “When the Teddy Bear challenge came up, this guy was the one I chose to use,” Nickel said. “I was in Kindergarten at Edison School -- in York -- when I made him 54 years ago. Our teacher Francis Walsh had us use picnic table cloth stuffed with bread sacks and old pantyhose. We stitched them closed ourselves.”
“I just thought this guy was appropriate given the current conditions in our world.”
The Teddy Bear Hunt owes part of its origin to the 1989 children’s book “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen. In it, a group of children – plus the family dog -- search for a bear, encountering obstacles from grass to a snowstorm. With each seemingly unsurmountable obstacle:
“We can’t go over it.
We can’t go under it.
Oh no!
We’ve got to go through it!”
*****
The York News Times wants your Teddy Bear Hunt photos – send them to eeckert@yorknewstimes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.