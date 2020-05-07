YORK – Officials with the Four Corners Health Department want to remind district residents that a mass testing event will be held in Shelby on Friday, May 8, which will be conducted by the Nebraska National Guard. The tests will be free.
Health officials say that if someone thinks they may have COVID-19 and/or have symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, loss of taste/smell); if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19; or if they work in a high-risk profession – they should contact the Four Corners Health Department about being tested. They can call Four Corners at 402-362-2621 or email suzannep@fourcorners.ne.gov to reserve a spot on the schedule.
Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, said Thursday morning they are also diverting some testing to another location, “so if you need to be tested, call us and we are making appointments for people.”
Meanwhile, two new COVID-19 cases have been lab-confirmed in the Four Corners District, both in Butler County. One is a man in his 50s who is self-isolating at home and upon investigation is considered a case of community spread. The other is a woman in her 40s who is self-isolating and is associated with other cases at a workplace outside the district.
McDougall said yet another case was announced early Thursday morning. There was no immediate information about that case except that it is in Seward County.
So far, there have been a total of 48 lab-confirmed cases – York County, 14; Seward County, 14; Butler County, 11; and Polk County, nine.
Twenty-one cases remain active with the number of recoveries now at 26. There has been one death.
So far, the following number of people have been tested in the health district: York County, 197; Seward County, 217; Butler County, 91; and Polk County, 64.
McDougall said there are currently 75 people in quarantine, in the district, who they are monitoring. She said that number might decrease soon as people are being released from quarantine.
Since this situation began, there have been 473 people in quarantine who were monitored.
McDougall added that two people have been hospitalized and one person has been on a ventilator, in the Four Corners District, since this situation began.
She said further that a shipment of personal protective equipment was received this past week and given to local medical providers and a shipment of gowns is supposed to be arriving soon.
McDougall reminded residents that the 10-person rule remains for gatherings – there are exceptions for churches and dine-in restaurants where social distancing regulations continue to be enforced.
“And we have had questions from people, as they want to maybe go on a vacation or travel, but wonder about the quarantine period when they return,” McDougall said. “The recommendation of a 14-day quarantine upon returning home still remains. As I say this, these things can also change at any moment. But for now, that quarantine recommendation remains.”
