WACO – This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School in Waco, which was established in 1979.
The school is owned and operated by an association of Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod congregations.
At Nebraska Lutheran, approximately 80 percent of the students live in dormitories on campus during the week. Along with this accommodating students who come here from many different locations. Since the school’s inceptions, students from 26 states and 18 foreign countries have attended and graduated from Nebraska Lutheran. The foreign countries have included Antigua, Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, Columbia, Dominican Republican, Estonia, Indonesia, Marshall Islands, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.
Because of the dormitory setting, three meals are provided each day for students – breakfast, lunch and supper.
Registration day – for the 41st academic year at the parochial school -- will be Sunday, Aug. 11, from 2-3:30 p.m.
Services to mark the opening of the school year will be held Sunday, Aug. 11, at 4 p.m.
The first day of classes will be Aug. 12.
NELHS Day will be held Sept. 20 and Homecoming will be held the week of Sept. 27.