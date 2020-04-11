YORK — Truck drivers passing through York got a pleasant surprise at Sapp Bros, in appreciation for their increased workload during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nebraska Trucking Association (NTA) provided truckers with free meal coupons as they entered the busy station’s doors. The NTA has begun the Thank a Trucker Initiative, as the men and women travel countless miles to haul the nation’s necessities. “Truckers are underappreciated. These guys are working really long hours,” said Dave Zelnio of NTA.
Zelnio and April Tilden – also from NTA – greeted drivers at the side door of Sapp Bros with a smile, a “thank you” and a coupon. “These are very solitary jobs. When they have this interaction it helps carry them,” Zelnio said.
Joan Trollope, General Manager of Sapp Bros of York, said the business was fully on-board with the statewide initiative. “We want to support our drivers for doing their jobs,” Trollope said.
So far the Thank a Trucker Initiative has provided thousands of free meals to the hurried haulers passing through Nebraska – a welcomed surprise, considering coronavirus-related sit-down restaurant regulations. While not meant to adversely affect truck drivers, it does, said driver Dean Webb of Grand Island. “I can’t just go get fast food anymore.”
“This is just a small token for our appreciation for what they’re doing,” Zelnio said. “I know our healthcare workers are a big deal – so are our truckers.”
The NTA is promoting other ways to recognize workers in the industry, including the #ThankaDriver campaign and asking kids to make posters thanking drivers.
Truckers often do their jobs with little fanfare, no matter how deserved. “I just stop and grab a bite,” Webb said with a shrug. Of course, Sapp Bros coupon recipients, including Webb, wasted little time getting back to work.
Almost just as fast as they jumped out of their rigs, the truckers were seatbelted back in, lunch in hand, headed for the highways.
****
Kids interested in drawing a “thank you” poster for truck drivers can send their artwork to thankyou@nebtrucking.com. The art will be displayed on signage throughout Nebraska where truckers frequent.
