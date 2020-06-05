YORK – David A. Flick, 54, of Thayer, has been formally charged with assault by strangulation and making terroristic threats, both Class 3A felonies.
He waived his preliminary hearing in York County Court and the case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.
According to court documents, this case began in late April when the York County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to York General Hospital where an alleged assault victim had been admitted.
The investigating deputy says in the affidavit of probable cause that the female who had been admitted had “visible markings on her face, elbows, hands and neck. There were visible strangulation marks on her neck. Her face contained a swollen left eye along with multiple bruises and cut marks on her face. Her forehead showed a large swollen and bruised area on her left temple. Her left hand showed visible signs of severe bruising and was also visibly swollen.”
It is alleged by the female, according to the sheriff’s department, that Flick threw her on the ground, punched her several times, and “put his hands around her neck with his thumbs on her airway and squeezed tightly.” It is also alleged that he asked the female “How does it feel to die today” and “I’m going to get my gun to shoot you and then myself.”
It is further alleged that when a vehicle approached the alleged scene, he drug the woman behind a tree and then under a vehicle to hide, before he ran into a house. The woman told investigators she believed he was going to get a gun, as he had allegedly stated. So she ran to her vehicle and drove to York where she was then taken to the hospital.
Investigating deputies say that while they were talking with the woman, Flick allegedly arrived at the hospital himself and was admitted for a cut on the bridge of his nose, a small cut on his forehead and a cut on his elbow.
Deputies say further, in court documents, that Flick admitted “punches were thrown” and he denied that any firearms had been present.
He was arrested at that point.
If convicted, he could be facing a possible maximum sentence of six years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.