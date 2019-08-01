Weather Alert

...PERSISTENT THUNDERSTORMS MAY RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, YORK. IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA, ADAMS, CLAY, FILLMORE, HALL, HAMILTON, NUCKOLLS, AND THAYER. * FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. * PERSISTENT THUNDERSTORMS COULD RESULT IN A NARROW SWATH OF EXCESSIVE RAINFALL AND FLASH FLOODING IN AND CLOSE TO THE WATCH AREA. * TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES COULD OCCUR...WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL COULD CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS...COUNTY ROADS...FARMLAND...AND OTHER LOW LYING SPOTS. FLOODING OF CREEKS AND RIVERS COULD OCCUR EVEN AFTER THE HEAVY RAIN ENDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&