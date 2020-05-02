YORK -- But a few days ago, high school District Music Concert was set to occur; instead there was silence.
“I walked around the house not knowing what to do with myself on April 24th. I’ve been involved with District Music Contest for 43 years,” said Curtis Forsch, York Public Schools band director. District Music Contest is one of the biggest competitions for students – and one of the busiest in terms of both practice and performance. “I really did miss running from room to room accompanying solos on piano and calming rattled nerves before the contest judges,” Forsch said.
York Public Schools vocal music teacher Jessica Wagner’s singers were also preparing for a big event: graduation. “We had just chosen graduation music when school was closed,” she said. The choir is still rehearsing, though, in hopes of eventually performing their selections for graduation. “The high school students are focusing on learning music to sing at graduation. With all of our end-of-the year contests and concerts being canceled, this would be our final opportunity to perform this year.”
District Music Contest was but one piece of band students’ busy schedule. With York Public Schools closed indefinitely because of novel coronavirus, the schools’ band classes have changed. While many teachers have utilized Zoom sessions almost exclusively, some aspects of band don’t lend themselves to that avenue. “Zoom sessions work better individually because the time delay makes it nearly impossible to play together as a group,” Forsch explained. “For our weekly band assignments I’ve tried to select special music that the students can play with someone at home.”
Playing together with family has thus far proven to be a positive. “If they have a brother, sister, parent or grandparent at home that plays another instrument or the piano, they can get together,” Forsch said. “Parent interest in their band member’s success is most helpful even if they aren’t experts at music themselves.”
Parents who do have musical backgrounds – no matter how much or little – have pitched in. “I’ve been hearing from parents digging out their old instruments or older brothers and sisters finding a way to ‘band’ together with their younger siblings to help them learn their assignments,” Forsch said. “I have a feeling we may have started up a few family bands in the area.”
Forsch has found some of his students have found other creative ways to practice their assignments, which are delivered via Google Classroom. “Some of the students that play piano have made a recording of the piano part and then played their band instrument along with that. I’ve been receiving some very creative recordings of their instrumental creations,” he said.
Wagner is also utilizing Google Classroom. “I have been sending the students recordings of their music and rehearsal tracks. A few times, I have asked the students to submit recordings back to me to show their learning,”
Still, there are aspects of YPS’s music programs online endeavors that are less than ideal. “This time of year we have to prepare for our next year’s marching season,” Forsch said.
Because of the campus closures, Wagner said something she – and her students – were looking forward to still has a chance to be performed. “I would love a chance to get to do the YMS musical, Frozen Jr. We were just two rehearsals away when school was closed. The students had put in so much time and hard work, I would love for them to be able to do a show, even if it’s for a small audience.”
Instead of live Drum Major auditions, Forsch has had to turn to Zoom. “We’ve just completed this year’s auditions having the auditionees learn how to conduct from Zoom meetings with me and then they made video recordings of themselves directing to an audio recording of the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ to be selected,” he explained. “Usually the candidates for Drum Major meet before school to learn how to direct the band in the ‘Star Spangled Banner.’”
The selected student’s training will be affected. “After the new Drum Major is selected they attend a camp over the summer at one of the colleges to build their leadership skills. With no summer camps being held, I’ll be taking over the leadership skills portion with a lot of summer Zoom meetings for our new Drum Major.”
Wagner is also having to take her auditions online – including those for the prestigious Dukes & Duchesses show choir. “We are using google classroom to facilitate auditions for Dukes & Duchesses show choir and Chamber Singers. The students were sent recordings of the music and dance auditions and they will be submitting their audition videos to me next week.” Typically, Wagner said, there is time for smaller groups to collaborate and learn together. “Usually we do these auditions in person. We have time for the students to learn in groups and ask questions.”
Flag squad is another group affected. While candidates learn skills in-person with current members for audition preparation, now the student-leaders have recorded flag squad fundamentals for those auditioning to practice. “The new members will make their audition video recordings this week to be selected,” Forsch said. “Again, I’m expecting there will be a lot of Zoom meetings over the summer until we can get together as a squad so that we will be ready for marching shows this fall.”
Technicalities and adjustments aside, Forsch said his student band community is what matters. “A band is a company of persons organized to play musical instruments. When we don’t have a company anymore, we really have to find different ways to play until we can get back together,” he said. “My goal for the end of the school year is to have the students as ready as they can be for when we get to meet again. I know they miss the chance to perform together.”
Wagner said being a parent herself has given her another perspective of the importance of different disciplines. “As parents, we need to appreciate the enrichment our children normally have access to; the fine arts, athletics, clubs, etc. Those are the activities are children have missed out on -- not saying they haven’t missed out on core learning. They may not be ‘essential’ activities or classes, but they are things that foster our kids’ interests, character, and identity. “
