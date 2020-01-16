Weather Alert

...WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION EXPECTED TO SPREAD ACROSS THE ENTIRE AREA LATE TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS RANGING FROM A FEW TENTHS OF AN INCH IN THE WEST TO AROUND TWO INCHES IN THE EAST IS CURRENTLY FORECAST. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE TO A FEW HUNDREDTHS OF AN INCH WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE. NORTHWEST WINDS GUSTING TO AROUND 45 MPH ARE EXPECTED FRIDAY NIGHT. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A WINTRY MIX IS EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY, BUT THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR AT LEAST A BRIEF PERIOD OF TIME WHERE TEMPERATURES COULD RISE ABOVE FREEZING FRIDAY AFTERNOON, AND ANY PRECIPITATION WOULD BE DRIZZLE OR RAIN. EVEN IF THIS DOES OCCUR, A STRONG COLD FRONT SWEEPING THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD RESULT IN FLASH-FREEZING OF AREA ROADS. ANY LINGERING LIGHT SNOW FALLING FRIDAY NIGHT WITH THE GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS COULD RESULT IN REDUCED VISIBILITIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&