YORK – After Bob Heiden passed away in 2015, his family wanted to honor him and carry on the sport that he had a great passion for.
Bob loved bowling and spent many hours during his life bowling in weekly leagues and also the challenges of tournaments locally, state and on a national level. Many family times were shared talking bowling as it was a sport the entire family participated in.
Each year league bowlers at Sunset Bowl are given the opportunity to nominate one male and female bowler. Nominations are given to the Heiden family to select the recipients, who are each given a plaque and their name is displayed on a large plaque that is inside the entrance of Sunset Bowl.
This year the late Helen M Johnson and Bill McGraw were honored.
Helen and her husband were avid bowlers for many years before their passing. Helen bowled in a league seven weeks after knee replacement surgery at age of 85, she loved her bowling. Her plaque was received by her son Randy Johnson.
Bill McGraw came to York to attend York College, while here he met his wife Megan. Their family also had a love for the sport. Bill started bowling in 1968 and has bowled multiple leagues over that time. He served in various officer positions and is also a team sponsor under his business, R & R Delivery. Bill brings a little humor to the game, as he is known for his unpublished instructional book on bowling. Many of the bowlers know that Bill seems to be able to muster strikes on hits that sure didn’t look like it should be one, he would then say that was number 73 in my book.
The annual banquet was held recently at Kerry’s Restaurant in McCool Jct. and planned by the York USBC Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.