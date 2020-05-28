Its scientific name, Lamprocapnos spectabilis, sounds intimidating and, well, a little boring, but the plant can have a lot of heart.
Joan Strong’s Lamprocapnos spectabilis – commonly known as “bleeding heart” -- is no exception. Strong’s bleeding heart was originally her grandmother’s.
“Gardening is inherited,” Strong said. Many of the plants in the 25-year master gardener’s landscape have come from past homes she’s lived in, and from friends and family. Inside her potting shed (her “favorite room”) hang photos of her mother working in the garden, and her grandmother.
The Strong’s house is built Tudor-style; Strong was sure to match her landscaping with the house’s style, choosing a cottage-style garden. The late-spring greenery surrounding the home is lush and thriving, a testament to Strong’s master gardener designation.
The Nebraska Master Gardener program is a volunteer training program established by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1976. The volunteers take 40 hours-worth of specialized training from UNL’s experts, as well as 40 hours of volunteer work in their communities. Strong is a familiar face at the York County Fair’s open class horticulture check-in, and has also volunteered at the Sunken Gardens in Lincoln. In order to maintain master gardener status, ongoing learning and volunteering is required.
Strong said she’s always enjoyed gardening, but decided to take things a step further by pursuing master gardener certification. “I thought it would be something fun to learn more about,” she said.
“It’s an ongoing learning experience,” Strong said. “Some people have a misconception of it. You have the name but that doesn’t mean we know everything.” Class topics cover an expanse of horticulture-related subject matter, from pest management to plant selection. “It’s about putting the right plant in the right place,” Strong said.
Besides learning more about her passion, Strong said there is a social aspect to it as well, including connecting with other master gardeners and horticulture enthusiasts. “They’re interested in the same things you are – you compare which plants you like, what plants they like.”
Her grandmother’s bleeding heart is a favorite of Strong’s, flourishing near the back driveway. “I can’t tell you how many houses I’ve had it at,” she said, smiling.
In her potting shed, Strong has artwork made by one of her grandchildren, depicting the corn life cycle. It seems gardening is being inherited again.
