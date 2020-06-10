YORK — Yorkshire Playhouse Children’s Theatre is back, following the cancellation of last year’s production.
Area children will be taking audiences on “A Walk Through Fairytale Forest.” The play is a mashup of fairytale favorites, including The Three Little Pigs, Red Riding Hood, The Boy Who Cried Wolf, Snow White and Red Rose, and The Three Billy Goats Gruff (among others).
The audience will consist of groups of 15-20 people; each of these groups will be guided by a narrator, who will talk about each fairytale. As the audience walks from place to place, characters pop up along the way. “At first we had planned on the production being at the theatre this year, but as soon as we realized that we couldn’t do that, we started brainstorming this idea,” said director John I. Baker III. “When I was in Bismarck, before moving to York, I would perform in a historic walking drama at Fort Abraham Lincoln. This show idea is based on that concept, but with a look a fairytales.”
The script is collaboration between York-associated writers Judy Andrews, John I. Baker III, C. Danielle Deal, Morgan L. Goracke, Don Keelan-White, Alexis Lacina and Mitchel Roush.
Audition sign-ups began June 8, and will be accepted until Saturday, June 20. The auditions will be Thursday June 18, Friday June 19 and Saturday June 20 and conducted via Zoom, taking coronavirus-related precautions. There are about 35-45 parts available. Children must be between the ages of just completing second grade to those who have completed their junior year in high school. Rehearsals will be June 29 through July 23.
Yorkshire Playhouse has implemented several ways to continue production, while being mindful of the coronavirus. There will be no more than six to seven actors in a group, and audiences will number 20 or fewer maintaining social distance. Half of the play’s rehearsals will be online.
The much-loved summer event’s performances are slated for July 23, 24 and 25 beginning at 5:30 p.m., and July 26 at 2:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.