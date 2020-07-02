Editor's Note: This story is a first-person account of what it is like to be tested for COVID-19 – showing the reality of what might go through a person’s mind when asking for the testing to be performed, how the test is administered and what to expect when going through the process.
YORK -- The line to the York COVID-19 test site was almost nonexistent.
I expected a long line of masked individuals shifting forward, one by one, towards a small fleet of medical professionals and government types. A total of 75 people were tested that day.
Still, no one waited behind me.
Like a well-oiled machine, the two nurses conducting testing had a shiny black 14-county vehicle in front of me in and out of the York County Fairgrounds Mercantile Building within a few minutes, counting the time it took the women to deftly put on additional protective gear.
They looked ready to battle Ebola in the middle of a riot. Seeing those nurses in protective suits, face masks, face shields and doubled gloves reaching past their elbows made the situation’s weight descend on me: Where I should or should not have traveled. The times I forgot to put on my mask, or, honestly, just didn’t bother. How life would change if I tested positive.
Regret: Did I really need to go to Crete and Grand Island?
Guilt: How could I not wear a mask and be so irresponsible?
Fear: Am I asymptomatic and risked the lives of those I love?
My turn.
“Hi, I’m Jessica from the York News Times. I’m doing a story on being tested.”
As one nurse readied a plastic sleeve printed with orange and black, the other woman peered at me from above her mask and through the glare of her face shield.
“I know; it’s me – Morgan.”
Morgan’s friendly, suddenly-familiar voice bounced off the bare concrete floor to the rafters. Morning sun beamed through the wide open east and west doors. The Mercantile Building was empty, save for me, a folding banquet table of super-sanitized medical equipment and two nurses ready for anything.
I handed my QR code registration sheet to Morgan, flashed my driver’s license, and the re-suited nurses -- purple rubber gloves, sanitized over and again, layered under elbow-length clear pink plastic gloves – produced a long swab. I had been warned of a swab long enough to poke my brain. It wasn’t.
The swab swirled deep in my nostril.
“1… 2… 3… 4… 5.”
With that, the used swab was carefully placed in the labeled orange sleeve, securely sealed and put away with the other tests. That was it -- done. Next were 72 hours of waiting, worrying and watching my mailbox.
We said our goodbyes, our thank-yous, and I left the empty building heavy with introspection.
*****
Nebraska residents can take a short online assessment through the TestNebraska portal, and, if eligible, receive a free COVID-19 test from a partner hospital. The York site testing is administered by York General in partnership with the State of Nebraska. To take the free assessment, visit testnebraska.com.
