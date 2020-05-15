YORK – Scott D. Rector, 49, of Omaha was scheduled to be sentenced this week after he had already pleaded guilty to theft by receiving stolen property with a value of $1,500-$4,999 in a case involving him taking multiple law enforcement agencies on a high speed chase with a stolen vehicle and then hiding in a culvert full of water in York County.
Sentencing however has been postponed until June. 22.
Because he admitted to the Class 4 felony by pleading guilty, he is facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison, a $10,000 fine and 9-12 months of post-release supervision.
The situation took place on Oct. 7, 2019, when the Sutton Police Department was informed about a stolen vehicle (taken from the Hutchinson, Kan. area) being in that town.
A Sutton police officer was able to find the stolen vehicle (a truck) – being driven by Rector – and he attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Rector, however, took off and the police officer followed.
The pursuit went through Clay County to Fillmore County to York County, involving a number of different agencies in different jurisdictions. York County deputies took over the pursuit in York County, in the area of Road K and Road 4, and the pursuit continued throughout York County, until eventually on Road A at the western border of the county, the vehicle slowed and Rector jumped out.
A state patrol helicopter was deployed in the search for Rector.
He was found by deputies hours later, hiding in a culvert that was over half-filled with water in sub-zero temperatures.
“Law enforcement found him hypothermic and he was identified by fingerprints at the hospital,” as was explained by the former county attorney during earlier court proceedings. “He was the sole occupant in the vehicle and the sole possessor.”
