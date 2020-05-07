YORK – Since the COVID-19 situation began, county offices have been closed to the public (with the exception of the court offices).
And there will be no rush to re-open them in order to maintain safety for the public and the staff.
There was some conversation on the matter Tuesday during the county commissioners’ regular meeting.
York County Treasurer Brenda Scavo asked the commissioners when they could expect that conversations would start about the procedure of gradually re-opening.
The staff members have always been at work – they just have only been available to the public by special appointment, phone or email.
“My first conversation was with the clerk, about whether we should do that before or after the election and we decided after,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier.
“We are going to start visiting with all of you (elected officials and department heads) about your ideas and go from there,” Obermier continued.
Some of the ideas Scavo brought forward regarded “traffic flow” in the courthouse – which would include distancing markers to make sure all visitors to the courthouse maintain the six-foot rule, and the idea of having those entering the courthouse go through a specific door and those leaving use the other door (so everyone would be walking in the same direction and not standing near each other while passing because of creating an intentional flow).
“I don’t think we are in a huge rush,” Obermier said. “We are accomplishing things as they are now and we will want to do this carefully and gradually. I want to start talking with everyone today.”
It was also noted that tax collections are going along very smoothly at this time – utilizing the mail and the new drop box on the west side of the courthouse.
