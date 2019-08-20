YORK — Feeling the need to put a little space between you and the campus?
Consider a day trip to any of a number of nearby locales with fun things to do. Some destinations and events have admission costs, but students often get in at reduced rates.
Lincoln, the capital of Nebraska, is less than an hour’s drive east of York on I-80. With a population of about 240,000, Lincoln offers museums, shopping, parks, trails, restaurants, movies, coffee houses, sports, live performances and more.
The Lied Center for Performing Arts brings top shows catering to all interests to a beautiful facility. Don’t miss the State Capitol building, which dazzles inside and out.
Browse the Haymarket’s eclectic boutiques and artists’ galleries, and treat yourself at a unique cafe. The University of Nebraska - Lincoln campus, less than a mile northwest of the Haymarket, offers more to explore, in the company of 25,000 students.
Lincoln has a number of municipal golf courses, plus USHL hockey and public skating at the Lincoln Stars Ice Box. The climbing wall on the UNL campus is open to the public.
Start your day out in Lincoln at www.lincoln.org. Check out UNL recreational facilities at http://crec.unl.edu.
If you want it, you can find it, do it or eat it in Omaha. Nebraska’s largest city, Omaha’s metro population approaches 840,000. A little over 100 miles from York east on I-80, driving time bests an hour and a half.
Everyone will find something to fascinate them at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo, an outstanding, world-class destination. Art lovers will appreciate the Joslyn Art Museum, starting with its pink marble walls. The Strategic Air and Space Museum highlights the exhilarating speed and power of modern military aviation and space exploration.
Big shows of all kinds are on year-round at the Holland Center for the Performing Arts, the historic Orpheum Theater and the CenturyLink Center Omaha.
Eugene T. Mahoney State Park has swimming, hiking, horseback riding, paddle boats, toboggan runs and more.
Start your day out in Omaha at www.visitomaha.com.