YORK — Sometimes the campus doesn’t have it; sometimes you just want to get it somewhere else.
Whatever you’re after, look for it in York.
The Sun Theater shows first-run movies downtown, and there are many businesses with movies and games for rent. A number of coffee outlets offer you caffeine with a dollop of relaxation. Order in for pizza, or eat out in York, with choices from elegant dining to ethnic buffets.
Tired of looking at dorm walls? Get out and play! Miller Park, East Hill Park, Mincks Park, Harrison Park and Foster Park offer an array of playing fields, sand volleyball pits, Frisbee golf, playgrounds, picnic shelters, gardens and plenty of green grass. After the big snow, bring your sledding equipment to the hill at Foster Park Arboretum or Harrison Park for a great winter activity.
Fish, hike and picnic at Recharge Lake, just west of the US 81 bypass. Walk, run or bike York’s terrific, hard-surface trail system year-round. Take on the infamous Nebraska winds with a round of golf at York Country Club.
Get on your toes with dance, knock down a few pins with bowling, take a dip at the York Community Center or the York Aquatic Center, take a bow with martial art, or relax with yoga.
Enjoy skateboarding? Roll on down to the York Skatepark at Harrison Park which features a four-foot half pipe, rails, ledges and banks to perform tricks on.
College reading can be overwhelming, but reading for fun can help alleviate stress. Make sure to check out the great book selection at Kilgore Memorial Library. A library card is free, and it’s a great place to study away from campus.
If you enjoy the theatre,
the Yorkshire Playhouse offers a variety of enjoyable productions throughout the school year. Auditions are open to anyone, so don’t be shy to try your hand at acting.
When self-indulgence gets old, consider volunteering in the York community. Work with senior citizens at the Hearthstone, dogs and cats at York Adopt-a-Pet, people with disabilities at Mosaic, or with kids in local schools.
Welcome to York!