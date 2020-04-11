YORK – The third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in York County.
According to the Four Corners Health Department, this case involves a man in his 40s and this case has been identified as community spread.
Community spread is defined as “the spread of the virus to individuals in a particular geographic location who have no known contact with other infected individuals or who have not recently traveled to an area where the disease has any documented cases.”
The other two cases confirmed in York County involve a woman in her 30s (which is related to a case investigation outside the Four Corners Health District) and a travel-related case involving a man in his 50s.
There are currently five lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District – the three in York County; one case in Polk County involving a woman in her 40s who is self-isolating at home (that case has been identified as community spread); and one case in Seward County involving a man in his 60s who worked outside the health district where it is believed he contracted the virus (he has been isolating at home since becoming ill).
The Four Corners Health District serves the area of Butler, Polk, Seward and York Counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.