YORK – York County Weed Superintendent Mitch Huxoll reports that this week, Feb. 24-28, is National Invasive Species Awareness Week.
“There are more than 50,000 invasive weed species in the U.S., invading both public and private lands,” Huxoll said this week in a news release. “National Invasive Species Awareness Week is a nationwide event to raise awareness of the threat and share what people can do to prevent their spread to protect natural ecosystems for future generations. Invasive species affect everyone whether you are a ranch, landowner, live in a suburb or a city. The influence of invasive species will still be there. When not monitored or controlled, invasive species can wreak havoc on ecosystems.”
Huxoll said there are events taking place across the nation to raise awareness and identify solutions. If there are invasive weed species that are a concern, contact your local county weed superintendent.
