Propheter

Leah Propheter is almost done with her gingerbread house. Kilgore Memorial Library’s Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers story time’s theme was “Gingerbread Engineers.”

 News-Times/Jessica Votipka

YORK — From Santa to gingerbread houses, Kilgore Memorial Library hosted a littles’ story time celebrating Christmas.

The library’s recurring Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers story time’s latest theme was “Gingerbread Engineers.” Education Outreach Coordinator Carol Baker led the children in song and dance, jingle bells and read a Christmas story. Kids tested their gingerbread house skills with frosting, graham crackers and candy.

