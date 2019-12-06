YORK – This weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8, from 1-5 p.m., CASA for York County will host their bi-annual “A Home for the Holidays…and Always” home tour.
Tour goers will have the chance to tour five beautifully decorated homes. The most gracious hosts of this year’s Holiday Tour are Dan and Julie Goodwin, Matt and Lynn Leif, Ryan and Jill Koch, Frank and Gail Chapman and Kevin and Jeanette Postier. There is also a VIP tour stop on Saturday featuring Dan Troester’s Garage along with holiday refreshments and hors d’oeuvres from 1-5 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for the home tour and $50 for the home tour and VIP stop. CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) for York County supports and provides volunteer advocacy for abused and neglected children enabling them to thrive in a safe and permanent home. The bi-annual hosting of a Holiday Home tour supports the efforts of CASA while allowing the community to enjoy a wonderful holiday tradition in support of this cause.
