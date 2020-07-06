YORK – A routine traffic stop on Sunday, July 5, resulted in the discovery and seizure of approximately 100 pounds of high grade marijuana.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Department, at 5:59 p.m., a deputy with the department conducted at traffic stop on a 2011 Volvo SUV for a traffic infraction on Interstate 80 near mile marker 352.
The vehicle, according to Investigator Alex Hildebrand, was driven by Nicholas Vance from Dade City, Fla.
“Based on multiple indicators of criminal activity, the deputy deployed his police service dog, Loki, on the vehicle,” Hildebrand said. “Loki alerted and indicated to the odor of controlled substances emitting from the vehicle. Members of the York/Seward County Interdiction Task Force had the vehicle towed to conduct a more thorough search. Deputies identified a false floor in the vehicle containing approximately 100 pounds of marijuana.”
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle denied knowledge of the false floor and the contents within it, Hildebrand said.
Vance was transported to the York County Corrections Center and charged with trafficking marijuana and firearms charges.
