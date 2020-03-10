YORK — On March 2 the York Police Department stopped a 2017 Nissan Sentra in the 3700 block of S. Lincoln Ave. for a traffic violation.
During the traffic stop indicators of criminal activity were discovered. With the occupant’s cooperation officers searched the vehicle and located a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, ledger documents and several bundles of U.S. currency totaling more than $60,000.
YPD officers seized the contraband and currency and two individuals were taken into custody and lodged at York County Jail.
Jonathan Herrera; age 25; Firebaugh, California was arrested on the charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Legend Drugs, No Operators License, and possession of currency while in violation of the Nebraska Controlled Substances Act.
Carol Vasquez; age 31; Reedley, California was arrested on the charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and possession of currency while in violation of the Nebraska Controlled Substances Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.