Earlier this month Governor Pete Ricketts recognized the month of January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month to help bring more awareness to Human Trafficking in Nebraska. In 2019, January 11 was declared National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
The main two forms of human trafficking are labor trafficking and sex trafficking. 80-85% of human trafficking involves sex trafficking. According to statistics from a study done by Creighton University in 2017, every month 900 individuals in Nebraska are sold for sex multiple times. The victims are primarily females under the age of 18. York is a prime location for sex trafficking to take place, being situated at the I-80 - Highway 81 intersection.
The York County Human Trafficking Task Force was organized two years ago. Since that time great progress has been made in bringing education and awareness to York County about human trafficking. The Task Force meets quarterly, and has six committees (Law Enforcement, Medical, Hospitality, Schools/Kids, Churches, Community and Resource Directory).
The Law Enforcement Committee organizes training sessions for both the York County Sheriff’s Department and York Police Department. Training is performed by the Nebraska State Patrol. This Committee also keeps the Task Force informed about current trafficking issues being seen by law enforcement in our area and by other agencies in the state.
The Medical Committee schedules or provides training for the medical community in York and the surrounding area including the York Hospital and the York Medical Clinic. The training brought awareness of the need for SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) trained nurses in York. Currently, four nurses have agreed to participate in the training.
The Hospitality Committee provides training for hotel/motel employees and other businesses in York who may encounter trafficking situations. Rotary Club International funded training for the Task Force and interested Rotary Club members to provide hotel/motel training. Currently the majority of York hotels/motels have received training. The Committee is in the process of creating a training program for other businesses.
The Schools/Kids Committee organizes education for the community, kids, parents, teachers and staff.
The Churches Committee sent letters to York County churches and offered to provide trafficking information to congregations or church groups.
The Community Committee creates human trafficking information for community presentations.
The Resource Directory Committee provides contact information for agencies active in anti-trafficking efforts, or who may provide help for victims. The information is available on the Four Corners Health Department web site under the resource directory.
If you would like more information about human trafficking or would like to schedule a group presentation, you may contact the Task Force by calling Four Corners at 402-362-2621.
