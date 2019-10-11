UTICA - Around 3:40pm Friday afternoon a vehicle collided with a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train at the Road W crossing near Utica.
Train traffic was completely stopped and multiple crossings were blocked as rescue personnel worked the scene.
According to a York County Sheriff Deputy, the driver of the vehicle was transported to York General Hospital with undisclosed injuries.
The vehicle, registered in York County, was a total loss.
Responding at the scene were the York County Sheriff's Department and Utica Fire and Rescue.
