YORK – Effective at 8 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31, train engineers are no longer allowed to blow their horns in York’s city limits.
For the first time in history, the sound of a horn from a moving train through town is not supposed to be heard.
With a growing number of trains moving through York on a daily basis (estimated to be sometimes more than 150 a day), residents began asking for the establishment of a quiet zone in 2007.
And a mere 13 years later – the quiet zone officially became reality.
Modifications had to be made at all four at-grade crossings in town – at 25th Street, Delaware Avenue, 19th Street and North Division Avenue.
The modifications to the crossings prevent motorists from accidentally pulling out in front of trains and there are modifications specifically designed for the safety of pedestrians. The four at-grade crossings are safer now than they were before.
After a quality of life study was conducted in 2007, the city commissioned Kirkham Michael to do a feasibility study into what it might require to have an established quiet zone.
In December, 2008, the York News-Times conducted a survey of readers as to whether a quiet zone should be established. Overwhelmingly, the majority of readers said they were in favor of modifications at the crossings – and paying for those modifications – in order to stop the train noise.
Several years later, the crossings at Delaware Avenue and North Blackburn Avenue/19th Street were modified. Federal funding helped pay for those projects due to the required street modifications.
Modifications still needed to be made at the Division Avenue and East 25th Street crossings – to be paid for with funds from the special ½ percent sales tax that was enacted by voters (also known as LB357 funds).
But all progress halted in 2015, as the city waited to hear from railroad officials regarding their requirements and whatever agreements had to be made. That process lingered on.
In July, 2017, the council agreed to spend an extra $250,000 for the installation of fully-automated arms at the crossing on East 25th Street (the furthermost eastern crossing in the proposed zone), rather than just installing directional horns. By doing so, officials said the liability issues for the city would be minimized. It was also stressed that the modifications would still accommodate the widths of combines and other farming equipment – which was a big concern for council members, seeing how those types of vehicles move through that crossing on a regular basis.
In June of this year, the city council accepted a $489,330.35 bid from MTZ Construction of Lincoln for the last phase of work to complete the quiet zone project.
Construction began but it was further delayed when railroad officials said the city had no formal easements at crossings although it had been presumed as much for more than 100 years. The easement issue was eventually solved, with the city paying for easements.
In the last few months, modifications were made at the 25th Street and Division Avenue crossings to complete the city’s requirements.
The last portion of the project is being financed by the funds generated by the city’s extra ½ percent sales tax, which was created specifically for this project (and others as well).
Cost wise, there have been phases of work and expenditures over the course of time. The original quiet zone study – to determine if such a project could even take place – cost $24,200. The realignment of 19th Street and the crossing modifications at Blackburn and Delaware cost $829,014 – but because that was a federal aid project, the city’s responsibility was approximately 20 percent ($165,802). The cost of the second phase of construction on East 25th Street and Division was $860,000 (which included paving). The railroad charged the city an extra $5,500 for easements at the crossings and an extra $2,000 for administrative fees. And engineering fees for the second phase came to $50,000.
That brings the city’s approximate total cost (over the course of 11 years) to $1,107,502.
