YORK – Brandon Kirby, 26, who is classified in court documents as being a transient, has been sentenced to one year of incarceration in a case involving a stolen vehicle.
He was initially charged with a Class 2 felony – theft/receiving stolen property with a value of more than $5,000 – which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction.
According to court documents, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were on regular duty on Interstate 80, in Hamilton County, when they were advised that a stolen vehicle was headed in their direction.
They were told to watch for a blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup – which they soon located. The vehicle was stopped in York County, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Kirby was the driver, according to investigators, and the arresting troopers said he admitted to them that he stole the vehicle.
He was arrested and the vehicle was transported to Grand Island to be released to its owner.
This past week, Judge James Stecker sentenced Kirby to 12 months with the Department of Corrections with credit for 188 days, to be followed by 12 months of post-release supervision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.